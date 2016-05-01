Ex Sampdoria and AC Milan legend Ruud Gullit speaks to Calciomercato.com on various topics, from his own career to the football of the present. One such topic he spoke about was the mega transfer of Neymar to PSG.

“It's true, today transfers are a lot of money, 222 million EUR for Neymar was avalanche of money, but these are the rules. That was the figure for the buyout of his contract, if someone pays it, they take the player. In the end I think they are all happy, PSG has Neymar, Barcelona who received as much as they could ever cash out and of course Neymar, who will live in silk for the rest of his days.”