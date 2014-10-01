Milan, Badelj's Fiorentina future is still in doubt

Milan Badelj's Fiorentina future is still in doubt as the January transfer market has now arrived. Many clubs are after him inlcuding AC Milan, Inter Milan and Roma as all three clubs have contacted Fiorentina for the player. At the moment, Pantaleo Corvino wants 10 million euros for the player as none of the above three clubs have yet to match his demands.



Fiorentina aren't looking to sell their Croatian midfielder at all costs as they would be happy to keep him but at the same time, they also know that this would be their last chance to get anything substantial for him. Badelj's contract is set to expire in 2018 with Fiorentina. At this point, all possibilities are open as Badelj's future remains in doubt.



Sousa's Fiorentina are currently in 9th place in the Italian Serie A standings as a Champions league position seems a little out of reach for them.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)