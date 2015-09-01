Milan and Inter both started off well. Take a look at what Montella and Spalletti had to say to the press
20 August at 23:30Here is what Vincenzo Montella had to say after Milan's 3-0 win against Crotone in an interview with Premium Sport (Via Milannews): "Pk ? I don't want to talk about the VAR but I think that it will bring much more peace on the field and outside of the field too. I liked how we played tonight even if Crotone's red card helped us. If we want to become a winning team we will have to control games better because we committed a few too many fouls when we were up 3-0. Kalinic? For a big team it is normal to have three strikers. Best performance tonight? Maybe Kessie, he is very strong. Another player who is growing is André Silva, I am sure he will become a great striker. We want to get better and that is why we acquired many quality players. Kalinic and then? The market will close on August 31st, in the future I hope that the transfer markets will close sooner, it's too long...".
Here is what Inter boss Luciano Spalletti had to say after Inter's 3-0 win against Fiorentina in an interview with Premium Sport (via FcInternews) : "I am very happy since we had great support and we started the game off well. We played well and scored 3 goals against a good side like Fiorentina who have a solid coach in Pioli. Icardi and Perisic? We know that Icardi and Perisic are great players but let's also talk about Miranda and Skriniar who defended very well. You are the top player? It is up to the players to score goals. I have a solid team and so this is why we can win. We did well tonight but we could've done better towards the end of the game. Roma? Well Roma is Roma, I will go there as a friend. I would like to see some of the people that I worked with in the past...".
