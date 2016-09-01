‘Milan and Inter can’t afford to buy Croatian playmaker’ says agent

Milan Badelj’s agent Dejan Joksimovic has released an interview with italiacalcio24.it giving an interesting transfer update on one of his most popular clients. The Croatia International is set to leave Fiorentina either in January or next summer given that he’s not open to sign a new contract with the club. Badelj’s current Fiorentina deal expires in June 2018.



“I can ensure that the 90% of what Italian media say is made up. Said so, I have to repeat that AC Milan and Inter can’t afford to buy Badelj right now, but anything can change in the future. Let’s see what is going to happen in the next ten days.”



​Badelj is one of Serie A’s most exciting playmakers. The former Hamburger SV man is not only on AC Milan and Inter’s agenda, but he’s also a transfer target of Chelsea, though the Blues have yet failed to make an opening bid for the talented midfielder.

