Milan and Inter join Juventus in race to sign stunning 15-year-old striker
25 December at 22:30Juventus are not the only club interested in signing promising Genoa striker Pietro Pellegri, the second millennial to make Serie A debut this season after Juventus’ Moise Kean.
Pellegri is one year younger than Kean being born in 2001 and the grifone president Enrico Preziosi has recently tipped him to become ‘Genoa’s Leonel Messi’.
Juventus have been scouting Pellegri for very long time, but the bianconeri are not the only club in race to sign the promising front-man. According to a report of Il Corriere dello Sport, Inter and AC Milan are also interested in welcoming the player’s services.
Inter new owners Suning have set sights on all the most promising Italian footballers, whilst AC Milan want to do the same with their new Chinese owners that should finalize the club’s takeover by the 3rd of March.
According to the Italian paper, some Premier League clubs are also closely watching the 15-year-old striker who is set to sign a contract extension with his club in the near future. Genoa know that Pellegri is one of Italy’s most promising footballers and want to make the most of a future sale.
