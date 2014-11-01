Milan and Inter target Bernardeschi: 'Transfer market? I do not get distracted by these rumors'

Fiorentina and Udinese are set to face-off in Florence in today's lone Serie A game of the day. Before the game, Federico Bernardeschi spoke to Sky Sport, here is what he had to say: " Bounce back game? You have to have the will and the aggression to do so. We want to bounce back tonight after our last game versus Roma, football is beautiful since you always have the possibility to bounce back.



Ups and downs this season? Roma showed that they were a great squad and that they were stronger than us. We beat them in the first game this season here in Florence but they proved to be in a better moment than us now. We are here to prove our worth and to show everyone what we can do " .



Transfer market ? " This is not something that distracts me, we are all fully focused on our next game. We have to work hard and give our 100% if we are to reach our objetives ".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)