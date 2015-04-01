Milan and Juve have to watch out as PSG are also very interested in Isco

Many big european clubs are interested in Real Madrid's Isco as the Spanish midfielder's future is in doubt. Juventus as well as a few big EPL clubs have been after him for some time and even Milan have had interest in him (they first have to see what happens with their club ownership) but all of these clubs will have to watch out for PSG.



According to French paper L'Équipe, PSG coach Unai Emery has asked his club to sign the Real Madrid midfielder. Isco's future with Real Madrid is in doubt as he might want to find a club who will offer him some extra playing time. PSG and many other clubs will likely make an attempt for him come summer time.



Isco has appeared in 22 games for Real Madrid this season (in la Liga and in the Champions league) but has only started 13 of these games. He has scored 6 times and assisted 5 other goals so far this campaign for Zidane's club.