Milan and Marseille still do not agree on the transfer formula for Bacca: the latest
02 August at 09:15Milan have had a very impressive transfer market so far as they acquired 10 new players (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini and André Silva) and they aren't done yet. Fassone and Mirabelli stated that the rossoneri club are still looking for a few more pieces as their hunt for a striker continues.
With a striker coming in, Carlos Bacca will surely leave the club in the coming weeks. Marseille have been strongly interested in him but as Foot-sur7 stated, there is still a financial difference between both clubs. Milan would like to get at least 20 million euros for him (maybe even 25 million euros) where as Marseille are currently only offering a loan with an option to buy. The French club are looking to add a solid striker to their team and Bacca fits the bill. Even so, they will first have to convince Milan as Fassone and Mirabelli are looking to sell him permanently...
Go to comments