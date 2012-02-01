Milan has been trying for months, and now Roma’s Monchi follows his trail. Interestingly, the coveted Brazilian defender Rodrigo Caio has recently renewed his contract with Sao Paolo. The talented young back has reached an agreement until 2021 with the Tricolor, likely with a sizeable buyout clause to ward off potential bidders.

The 23 year old Sao Paolo academy product has been capped twice for the Selecao, and has featured for his club regularly for the past four seasons. Rodrigo Caio was reportedly on his way to Europe two years ago, but his failed medical halted his move to La Liga with Valencia. It was an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2014 that set back the Brazilian, but his recovery and form since then have shown his resilience. With Serie A sides like Milan and Roma hot on his trail, it will be difficult for Sao Paolo to hold their prized defender.