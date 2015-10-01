After having found an agreement with Fiorentina, Milan are now set to complete the signing of Nikola Kalinic. The Croatian striker will soon be in Italy as he will undergo his medicals with Milan tomorrow morning at 7:45 AM (la Madoninna).THE NUMBERS - In all, Kalinic will cost Milan. He will arrive on a paid loan as Milan will then have an obligation to buy him next summer. The Croatian international has always wanted to join Milan as he kept waiting for them .Fiorentina had received other interesting proposals for him (Everton) but in the end, Kalinic is set to join the rossoneri.KALINIC IS ALREADY IN MILANO - According to Calciomercato.com sources, Kalinic is seemingly already in Milano as he will undergo his medicals tomorrow morning.MILAN'S WELCOME - Milan welcomed Kalinic earlier today as they posted a video on their Twitter page which announced the Croatian's arrival. He will bolster Milan's striking position as Montella wanted him badly....