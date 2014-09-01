Milan have announced their 30-man squad (including seven on the UEFA B list) for this season’s Europa League and two of the players that were linked with moves away from the club this summer, Jose Sosa and Gustavo Gomez are included in the party.



Another name that may surprise some observers is that of defender Gabriel Paletta who seems surplus to requirements by coach Vincenzo Montella.



The squad in full:



1) ABATE (20)

2) ANTONELLI (31)

3) BIGLIA (21)

4) BONAVENTURA (5)

5) BONUCCI (19)

6) BORINI (11)

7) CALABRIA (2)*

8) CALHANOGLU (10)

9) CONTI (12)

10) CUTRONE (63)*

11) DONNARUMMA A. (90)

12) DONNARUMMA G. (99)*

13) GABBIA (46)*

14) GOMEZ (15)

15) GUARNONE (75)*

16) KALINIC (7)

17) KESSIE (79)

18) LOCATELLI (73)*

19) MAURI (4)

20) MONTOLIVO (18)

21) MUSACCHIO (22)

22) PALETTA (29)

23) RODRIGUEZ (68)

24) ROMAGNOLI (13)

25) ANDRÉ SILVA (9)

26) SOSA (23)

27) SUSO (8)

28) STORARI (30)

29) ZANELLATO (45)*

30) ZAPATA (17)



*indicates player on UEFA "B" list