Milan, Antonini: 'Cutrone reminds me of Inzaghi'
13 February at 20:57AC Milan started off this past season very slowly but they have been much better of late. Vincenzo Montella has been sacked as Rino Gattuso helped the rossoneri find their real form of late. Patrick Cutrone has been in great form as the youngster is getting praise from many people. He has been very good as he has a very bright future ahead. Here is what ex-Milan defender Luca Antonini had to say on the matter as he spoke to RMC Sport (Tuttomercatoweb) :
"Patrick Cutrone? He is proving that he deserves a starting spot within Milan's lineup. He is young and the club certainly have to give him a shot. Milan invested heavily on players like Kalinic and Andre Silva but it's Cutrone who is in top shape. He only needs one ball and he scores. He is so young so it's not the moment to compare him to other past players but he reminds a lot of Pippo Inzaghi...".
AC Milan will be taking on Sampdoria this week-end in the Serie A as Cutrone will want to keep on scoring....
