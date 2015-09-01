Milan are still after Atalanta's rising star who is inches away from Roma

As a new Milan era is set to begin, Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone are both very active as they want to be ready for this coming summer transfer window. It is not a secret anymore that Milan's new ownership led by Yonghong Li want to improve the current roster as they are set to have a strong summer transfer market. According to the latest reports in Italy, it seems like if Milan will have over 100 million euros to spend as Mirabelli will have a big say on who they spend this money on.



KESSIÉ IS STILL A TARGET - Atalanta's Franck Kessié is having an amazing season for Atalanta as he has been one of the best young midfielders in the Serie A. Luciano Spalletti's AS Roma are said to be inches away from getting him but even so, Milan's Mirabelli is still tracking him as he likes him very much so. It now remains to be seen if Mirabelli will act in a concrete way and try to interfere with a potential deal between Roma and Kessié.