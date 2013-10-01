Milan are being very active: From Morata to Donnarumma, the latest

The transfer market hasn't begun yet but Milan are being very active as Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli have had many important meetings of late. On the contract renewal front, they have had meetings with the agents of Suso and Donnarumma as they are working on closing both deals soon. They have also practically closed a few deals on the transfer market as Musacchio, Kessié and Ricardo Rodriguez are all inches away from joining Milan.



They are also working on other potential deals as Fassone and Mirabelli want to make most of their signings right away so that Montella can have a lot of time to work with them. The training camp will begin on July 2nd or 3rd as the players will meet up to re-start their workouts ahead of the 2017-18 season. Other than the deals that are already nearly in place, Milan are still looking to potentially add another defender, a central midfielder, an offensive winger and a front-man.



THE BIG SIGNING UPFRONT - Milan want to improve every aspect of their team as the cherry on top of the ice cream will likely be the front-man. From Morata to Aubameyang passing by the more reasonable Kalinic, Fassone and Mirabelli are working very hard as they want Milan to have a bounce-back season next year.



Marco Demicheli and Daniele Longo are live on Calciomercato.com (italian page) to answer some Milan related questions.