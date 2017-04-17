It appears that Karim Benzema has three main players interested in signing him next season.

Arsenal, Inter and AC Milan are set to compete for his signature,

The Italian sides now have the necessary financial muscle to recruit the 29-year-old, who joined in 2009 for

After a blockbuster season last year (24 La Liga goals in 27 games), the Frenchman has declined somewhat this season, and with a deal that is requiring an extension, the Madrid side could decide to cut their losses and pursue Eden Hazard.

Arsenal have long been interested in the former Lyon man, who has scored nine Liga goals in 24 games this season.

The Gunners are apparently betting on their ability to offer the former French international a more interesting long-term project, one including Champions League football. Neither Milanese side is going to play in Europe’s best competition next year, and one of the two is likely to miss out on its little brother, the Europa League, too.

€35 million.