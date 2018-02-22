Milan-Arsenal, here is how the rossoneri players fared: Calabria, Kessie and Suso were disappointing

AC Milan took on Arsenal at the San Siro as Wenger's team came away with a huge 0-2 away win. Rino Gattuso's team will have a hard time to climb back into this tie as Arsenal have one foot into the next phase of the Europa league. Here is how the rossoneri players fared in our CM.com player ratings article.



AC MILAN RATINGS:



Donnarumma (6): He made a few good saves as both goals weren't his fault.



Calabria (4.5): He had a rough game as he was at fault on Mkhitaryan's goal. He missed all of his crosses too...



Bonucci (6): Even if Milan conceded two goals, he and Romagnoli did well as they made a few good tackles.



Romagnoli (6): Like for Bonucci, Romagnoli played a good overall game.



Rodriguez (5.5): He could've done better on Arsenal's second goal as he had a night to forget.



Kessie (4.5): He missed so many passes as this probably was his worst performance in a Milan jersey.



Biglia (5): He made some good tackles but he also lost a lot of them too. Ramsey and Ozil often beat him with speed...



Bonaventura (5.5): He was Milan's best midfielder as he had a few decent chances to get a goal back for his side...



Suso (4.5): The little offensinve wizard had an off night as he tried hard but nothing happened...



Cutrone (5): Like Suso, he tried hard but nothing seemed to work tonight.



Calhanoglu (5): Ozil came out on top in the Turkish battle as Calhanoglu was not very present.



Subs: Silva (6), Kalinic (5.5), Borini (6)



By Daniele Longo, adapted by Jean-luca Mascaro.