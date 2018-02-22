Milan-Arsenal set to cross attendance threshold

SHOW GALLERY

On top of their stellar run of form that manager Gennaro Gattuso has them on, AC Milan has received even more good news on Friday. However, unlike the six consecutive match clean sheet streak they're on, this latest achievement comes from off the pitch.



76,000 tickets have already been sold for Thursday's Europa League clash between the Rossoneri and Arsenal at the San Siro. Amazingly, fans have been braving record low temperatures and endless snow to queue outside for the hottest event in Milan next week.



With only 2,000 tickets remaining unsold, Milan is poised to break the 1 million spectator mark this season.