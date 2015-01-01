Milan-Atalanta: after 3 hours of talks, Kessié is now closer to Milan

Franck Kessié is now closer to Milan. Even if Roma are still in it, Milan are now in the driver's seat. Everything started at 18:40 Italy time today as Fassone met with the Atalanta management to discuss Kessié's future. Talks lasted for over 3 hours as the parties moved closer to finding a definitive agreement.

​

THE MEETING - Milan were represented by Fassone and Mirabelli as they had talks with Percassi and Sartori. Milan maintained their promise and they presented Atalanta an offer that is pretty much on par with Roma's for Kessié. Roma do not want to give up on him as they asked Atalanta for another meeting (tomorrow after-noon) but it might be too little too late.



The player is also convinced by Milan's project as he said yes to the rossoneri last week. Milan are offering the player more money than Roma and since Milan's offer is close to what Spalletti's club is offering, then Atalanta won't likely go against the player's wish. Kessié-Milan, a deal inches closer....



By Daniele Longo, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)