CM.com’s Daniele Longo reports on M'Baye Niang's adventure at Milan, as it is now coming to an end. There were positive contacts in the morning between the Rossoneri club and Spartak Moscow, and the negotiation is in progress and headed for a conclusion. The Russians, on the request of coach Massimo Carrera, want to push for a deal for the French striker.

MEDICAL VISITS - According to Calciomercato.com, tomorrow Niang should undergo his medical examinations in Rome on behalf of Spartak Moscow. Concerning the final numbers, the two clubs are working on the last details.

DETAILS OF THE OFFER - Vincenzo Montella has granted the transfer of Niang after he was initially tempted to be able to bring him back into the Rossoneri squad. But now Milan has been convinced by the offer presented by the Moscow club, as they work on the latest details. A reported 18 million EUR fee plus bonuses is on the table.

PLAYER’S WILL - After a slight initial hesitation, the player seems increasingly leaning towards accepting the winning bid from Russia. Niang will receive 3 million EUR per season, exactly twice his current contract that expires in 2019.

TORINO MISS OUT - It looks as of Torino will lose out on the race, as they had tried their all to gift Niang to Sinisa Mihajlovic. According to Calciomercato.com, in recent days there had been a call from the Serbian tactician to try to persuade the player’s 'yes'. Nothing yet has been done, but it looks as if Niang is nearing his old comrades Mario Pasalic and Luiz Adriano at Spartak Moscow.