A January transfer window that at the moment looks like culminating in the sale of Luiz Adriano to Spartak Moscow and a goalkeeper exchange with Cagliari featuring Gabriel departing to Sardinia and Storari returning to the San Siro.



The proposed takeover of Milan in March has put the arrival of any big names this month on the back burner but according to Tuttosport, there could be a big name departure in the shape of Colombian striker Carlos Bacca. The journal states that the 30-year-old has been contacted by at least three clubs from the Chinese Super-League, keen to secure his services.



Shanghai Shenhua, Guangzhou Evergrande and Tianjin Quanjian are the clubs in question as the three jockey for position to try to prize the player away from Serie A. Shanghai have of course, just made Carlos Tevez the highest paid footballer in the world but before they can think about a move for Bacca, they have to free up a slot for a foreign player. This could easily be achieved by sending former Inter frontman Obafemi Martins back to the MLS.



Guangzhou are keen to link up Bacca with his fellow countryman Jackson Martinez to make an all Colombian frontline and Tianjin, coached by Fabio Cannavaro are still looking to add that touch of class to their roster having seemingly lost out on Fiorentina’s Nikola Kalinic.



Milan are still making noises that their striker is not for sale but it’s almost certain that if the right bid is tabled, the economics will far outweigh the sentimentality and Bacca’s stay in Italy will come to an end.





