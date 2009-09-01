AC Milan are looking to recruit Giovanni Simeone,

The young Genoa star, and son of Atletico Madrid gaffer Diego, has already scored a hatful of goals this season, totalling twelve in the Serie A so far, and has done well enough to attract interest from Villareal and Monaco.

Then again, the young Argentine sensation has only added two since late January.

The 21-year-old is the latest name to emerge in Milan’s quest for a striker, with Coach Vincenzo Montella failing to be impressed by Carlos Bacca. The Rossoneri were linked to Simeone over the last few months, but were scared off by his high price.

Then again, recent developments indicate that the Rossoneri now have the means to pursue such an operation, with Li Yonghong taking over the Milanese club with the aid of American creditors.

The Rossoneri are also reconsidering the operation because it has emerged that Genoa like Gianluca Lapadula, who has struggled for starting time at the San Siro this season despite playing well in the little time available.

Milan and Genoa get on handsomely, and the Rossoneri see the tricky, hard-working Simeone as someone to play behind a centre-forward.