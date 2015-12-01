Milan, Badelj and Keita will be two targets come summer time but the competition will be stiff

Fiorentina want to keep Milan Badelj till next summer. Badelj's future remains uncertain as his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2018 and he does not appear to want to renew his contract with Fiorentina.



IT WILL BE HARD FOR HIM TO MOVE NOW- The player's agent kept the door open as he said : "Inter, Milan and Roma still have interest in him but let's see what happens next". Fiorentina want to get at least 12 million euros which is too high for the interested clubs (considering his short contract).



SUMMER MOVE - His entourage has mostly negotiated with Milan but Inter, Roma and Juventus still have strong interest in him. Fiorentina will be hoping to get the most possible for him as he will only have one year left on his contract come summer 2017.



KEITA BALDÉ IS A PRIORITY FOR MILAN - Keita Balde is a summer priority for Milan. Sino-Europe Sport have told Massimiliano Mirabelli (Milan's soon to be sporting director) to keep the contacts going with the player's entourage as they want to remain in pole position for him.