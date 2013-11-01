Milan, Barcelona sent a few scouts to spy on Deulofeu at the San Siro

Gerard Deulofeu has been very solid since joining Milan as he scored 2 goals and added 3 assists in 10 Serie A starts. Other than his production, Deulofeu has been great overall for Milan as he is often a menace that other teams have a hard time to cope with. His strong play at Milan allowed him to get a call-up to the Spanish national team as he even scored for Spain last month.



BARCELONA HAVE BEEN WATCHING HIM CLOSELY - Barcelona are watching Deulofeu very closely as they will likely buy-him back for 12 million euros at the end of this season as his future will likely be with the blaugrana side. According to AS, Barcelona sent a few scouts to the San Siro today to watch him play. They probably left the stadium impressed as Deulofeu scored a goal for Milan in their 4-0 win versus Palermo.



Milan would certainly like to keep him but they will first have to deal with Barcelona who also like him very much so....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)