Milan-Betis LIVE: Bonucci is the captain. Here are the starting lineups of both teams

Milan will be taking on Betis in a friendly game in Catania as Montella's men get ready to play their Europa qualifier first leg game against Shkendija on August 17th. This is were Vincenzo Montella started off his coaching career as he is set to face Betis tonight in Catania. This will be Leonardo Bonucci's first start with Milan as he will be wearing the captain's armband (even if Montolivo will also start). Kick-off is set for 20:45.



Montella will likely try a few things out today as this is a great chance for the rossoneri players to gel together (since there are many new faces). Milan will face Crotone and Cagliari in their first two games of the Italian Serie A.



Confirmed starting lineups :



MILAN: Storari, Calabria, Zapata, Bonucci, Antonelli, Montolivo, Locatelli, Calhanoglu, Suso, Andrè Silva, Borini.



BETIS : Dani Gimenez, Barragan, Mandi, Feddal, Tosca, Guardado, Delaoz, Moron, Camarasa, Nahuel, Sergio Leon.