Milan, Biglia: 'We are very hungry. Locatelli?...'

SHOW GALLERY

Lucas Biglia was an injury concern for Milan all week but in the end, he was called up for tonight's Coppa Italia final between Milan and Juventus. Here is what the Argentine star had to say on the matter as he spoke to Rai Sport ahead of the kick-off:



" Injury? I am ready. I worked hard for a few weeks now to be at Gattuso's disposal and if he wants to use me, then I am ready (it has been confirmed that Biglia will start on the bench since Locatelli is the one who will be getting the start instead). What has been said? Nothing, it's a final and we want to win it. We want to give our fans some joy with a win tonight but it won't be easy. This season has been hard but we have been doing much better of late and we want to finish strong. Juve? We will be facing a great team and we want to give it our all. They have so much experience so we can't afford to make any mistakes. Locatelli? He is a young lad but he has experience. He has a lot of quality and I think that he will do well tonight...".



Kick-off is set for 21H00 Italy time as you can follow the game with us right here on Calciomercato.com.