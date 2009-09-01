Milan, a board of directors meeting scheduled in May to confirm the summer funds: here are the numbers

A new era has now started at Milan as they will have a board of directors meeting in May (mid-May) to establish their upcoming plans for the summer. This will be the second board of directors meeting since Yonghong Li took over the club from Silvio Berlusconi in April 2017. According to Il Sole 24, it seems like if Milan will have 100 million euros available for this summer's transfer window which was also confirmed by Milannews.it who reported that Fassone and Mirabelli should have a little over 100 million euros available to them for this coming transfer window. This number still has to be confirmed but in any case, it seems like Milan will have a very big summer ahead....



Milan are coming off a 1-1 draw against Crotone this past week-end as Gabriele Paletta scored the lone goal for the rossoneri club. Montella's team are currently in sixth place in the Italian Serie A standings as they have a 3 point lead on seventh placed Inter Milan. Milan could potentially qualify for next season's Europa league if they finish sixth or higher in the final standings.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)