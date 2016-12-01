Milan, Bonucci: 'Here is why we are better under Gattuso...'

Leonardo Bonucci spoke to Premium Sport after the Milan-Sampdoria game (1-0), here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Rino Gattuso effect? We are now much better physically speaking under Rino and because of this, we are now much more confident. We are now playing much better and it is up to us to remain positive. We have to keep working hard and the results will follow. Next games? We have now gained a stronger mentality under Rino and we will go to Rome without being scared. We will respect Roma, who are a great team, but we know what we can achieve. We will first think about our game against Ludogorets as we want to progress in the Europa League. For me, Gattuso is very important since he made us play like a team again. Juve vs Tottenham? Well it is fair for Juve to progress and reach the levels they deserve...".



AC Milan are now tied with Sampdoria in 6th place as they are closing the gap with the fourth place in the Italian Serie A standings.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)