Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres has arrived at the Clinica Madonnina in Milan to undergo a medical before completing a free-transfer to the Rossoneri. The 29-year-old has been without a club since the summer when his contract expired with Juventus, a series of injuries of the past 12 months seemingly putting off many clubs from taking a chance of adding him to their rosters.



Now Milan have taken that chance and today’s medical will be the final hurdle that needs to be cleared before he returns to the field for the first time since February 3 2016.



