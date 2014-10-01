Milan, Caceres' decision has been delayed. Montella wants him and is thinking of using a 3 man back line

Martin Caceres passed his medicals with Milan yesterday as a final decision has been delayed. Milan are now convinced that Caceres recuperated from his injury in the right way and this is why coach Vincenzo Montella wants him at his club. Both parties haven't reached an economical agreement yet as there will be new meetings between the involved parties soon.



21.45 - DELAYED DECISION - Caceres' answer still hasn't arrive and according to Sky Sport, his final decision might only come tomorrow.



19.30 LONG WAIT - According to Calciomercato.com, Caceres' decision should arrive soon, at the latest tomorrow morning. Milan offered him 250 thousand euros (net) until the end of the season. Caceres has also received an important offer from China....



15.10 - NO AGREEMENT YET - No agreement has been found yet but Montella gave his okay on a deal as he likes Caceres very much so. Montella also said that he would be useful if Milan decide to go with a three man back line.