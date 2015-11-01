Milan call-ups: Antonelli and Montolivo are out as a veteran defender makes his return...

Milan coach Vincenzo Montella announced his call-ups for tomorrow's game against SPAL in the Italian Serie A. In the end, he called up 22 players as tomorrow's game will kick-off at 20H45 Italy time. Here are the call-ups:



Keepers: Antonio Donnarumma, Gigio Donnarumma, Marco Storari

Defenders: Abate, Bonucci, Calabria, Musacchio, Paletta, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata

Midfielders: Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri

Strikers: Borini, Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva, Suso.



Montolivo, Antonelli and Gustavo Gomez haven't been called up for Milan's game against Spal as Paletta makes his return in Montella's call-ups. As previously reported, Montella will likely use a 3-4-2-1 tomorrow with Bonaventura, Calhanoglu and Suso all starting for the rossoneri. Up front, André Silva will likely get the start ahead of Kalinic and Cutrone. At the back, Bonucci, Romagnoli and Musacchio might all start but it is also possible that the Milan boss decides to use Zapata instead of Musacchio (turn-over).