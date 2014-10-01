Milan chase former Magpies man to replace Barcelona returnee
22 May at 13:45Milan are interested in signing Florian Thauvin.
The Newcastle loanee has had a strong campaign at Marseille, scoring fifteen Ligue 1 goals and adding eight assists for the Phoceens.
The Rossoneri are, according to reports from Italy, opting for the 24-year-old because Keita Balde is too complicated to sign.
Milan were interested in signing Balde, but are unable to pay Lazio for the €25 million fee, and Juventus are also interested, further complicating things.
Ironically, Lazio themselves were very interested in Thauvin last summer, though Newcastle weren’t tempted by the offer, sending the winger to Marseille instead.
Reports in France indicated over Christmas that Thauvin’s £10 million fee had already been paid by Marseille, who are under ambitious ownership. The Ligue 1 side was acquired by Frank McCourt recently, a former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
So far, however, nothing seems to have come of it. One thing is sure, however: Thauvin has made a big step forwards. Can he become an elite player in Italy?
