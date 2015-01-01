“Pastore loves France, Paris and PSG,”

Pastore currently has a deal that will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2019.

The former Palermo man had previously let people know (via his agent) that he could return to Serie A.

Asked a few weeks ago about this possibility, Simonian had answered: “Milan and Inter ? Javier loved it in Italy. I am sure that if he returns to the Serie A, he will be a dominant force like in the past. I don't think it is possible right now but maybe in the future".

Still only 27, the Argentine international cost PSG a hefty

Marcelo Simonian told Canal Supporteurs (via Le10Sport), “I can also risk saying that there is a strong possibility that he will end his career here”.recently published a piece in which Antonio Conte had the Blues scout Pastore, who has only made ten starts and scored three goals in all competitions this season.€42 million back in 2011, but is fondly remembered in Italy for his playmaking ability.