Milan closing: the new management meets the squad. Follow all of the action here:



​Here is a recap and live updates from Milan's big day which saw the club change ownership. President Silvio Berlusconi is no longer Milan's owner as Yonghong Li and his crew completed the purchase of the rossoneri club for an amount surpassing the 1 billion dollar figure . Calciomercato.com's Federico Zanon is present at Casa Milan as we will provide you with the latest updates:





20.00 - MONTELLA PRESENTS THE SQUAD :



Montella alongside Milan's two captains Riccardo Montolivo and Ignazio Abate presented the current squad to Han Li and Yonghong Li. Later tonight, both Yonghong Li and Han Li will leave Milanello but Fassone and Mirabelli will stay on with the team.



19.22 - ARRIVAL AT MILANELLO :



The new owners have arrived at Milanello as they just entered the facility.



18.40 - MEETING WITH THE SQUAD :



The new management are now set to meet the squad as they are headed towards Milanello to meet with Vincenzo Montella and his players.



18.25 - CDA MEETING IS FINISHED :

​

The board of directors meeting is now over.



15.15 - SMALL DELAY :



There was a small delay that occured during today's meeting as the new board of directors wanted to show in details the latest modifications to the small shareholders.



15.04 - APPROVED :



The new CDA has been majoritarily approved by its members.



14.57 - THE NEW CDA :



The new CDA proposition has been made as there will be 8 members in the CDA:



Yonghong Li presdent of the Cda (22nd president of Milan), Han Li, Bo Lu, Renshau Xu, Roberto Capelli, Marco Fassone, Marco Patuano and Paolo Scaroni.



14.47 - AND IT BEGINS :



After Yonghong Li spoke to the members, Roberto Cappelli made a small introduction speech: "I am honored to be part of this new Milan CDA and I want to thank everyone. It does come with a lot of responsibility as I also want to thank the past regime since they have done a lot for Milan in the past years".