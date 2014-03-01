Milan closing update: there are other groups ready to jump in

Milan's closing has been a very hot topic of late as negotiations between Fininvest and Sino-Europe Sports have been yet again delayed.



As Sky Sports are reporting, SES will have till next Friday to dish out the additional 100 milliion euros if not, a deal between the involved parties will likely break down. If a deal does fails to occur, there are already a few other groups who are ready to jump in and take SES' place in an attempt to acquire Milan.



Milan are coming off an important 3-1 win yesterday against Chievo Verona at the San Siro as they have been doing well under coach Vincenzo Montella. This past game was supposed to be the first game of the new Chinese ownership but things will have to wait since there are have been new postponements.



Next week will be a make it or break it week for Sino-Europe Sports in their attempt to acquire AC Milan from president Silvio Berlusconi.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)