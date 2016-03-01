Milan, contact between Fininvest and Sino Europe: the latest

As Milan lost to Sampdoria earlier today by a 1-0 score line (thanks to a penalty kick which was converted by Luis Muriel for a foul of Paletta on Quagliarella), their ownership situation is still a hot topic since it hasn't been resolved yet.



As Sky Sports are reporting, the contacts between Fininvest and Sino-Europe Sports will start again tomorrow. This coming week will be crucial since SES will reveal the names of their investors and they will prove that they have the necessary 300 million euros needed to complete the final take-over.



Towards the end of this week, there should be a board of directors meeting to distribute the new societary quotes. It has taken a long time but it now seems like a deal is very close to being complete between Fininvest and SES.



Milan are currently eight in the Serie A standings. There next game will be mid-week against Bologna at the Dell'Ara stadium.