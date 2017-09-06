AC Milan have comforted fans about Andrea Conti’s condition, claiing that he suffered only

The former Atalanta man, who moved to the Lombard capital this summer for € 25 million, went down during last night’s 1-0 win over Israel.

It appeared like he would miss 20 days with his ankle injury, though the quality of the opposition (Lazio, Udinese, SPAL, Sampdoria) wasn’t the best.

Though the Rossoneri haven’t specified a return date, they wax optimistic.

“Andrea Conti, who was forced off the pitch during the Italy match against Israel on Tuesday night, underwent diagnostic procedures on Wednesday morning.



The player has suffered from a slight sprained ankle; the player will be monitored and if necessary will undergo further medical examination in the next few days. Conti has already started walking without any pain” the statement reads.

Fans had been worried after Conti said that his ankle “had twisted suddenly, after 20 minutes. It swelled up straight away”.