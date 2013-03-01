The Milan fans' dream is no longer just a hashtag, but a real goal. The Rossoneri leadership has decided to go convincingly for Andrea Belotti as a great name for the next summer's attack, when Milan will complete its shopping campaign (already taken off with Musacchio, Kessie and close to Rodriguez) with a middleweight striker international. The wish for Alvaro Morata's return to Italy is always at the top of the preferences but very complex for the cost, competition and moves for the Spanish striker. And from here the silent assault for the former Juve star begins.

STRATEGY - Belotti is approved by everyone at Milan, not that he needs them: his numbers speak for themselves. Compared to Morata, there is competition but less active and determined. That is why Milan can hope and work. The real problem remains the very high value made by Torino, that is, the 100 million EUR exit clause that is valid only for foreigners, but it has become a fixed price for those who want il Gallo. Mirabelli and Fassone will bet on Belotti's tyranny as a child, as well as on the awareness that in the face of a very high bid, Torino will almost be forced to sell Andrea in order to not to lose another lucrative gain. The first contacts with the agent of Belotti and the Granata club have already begun weeks ago, and soon there will be others. The dream for Belotti, the luxury alternative to Morata, is no longer just a hashtag.