Milan, Cutrone: 'It's was a huge and very important win'

AC Milan beat AS Roma last night by a 0-2 score line as the rossoneri are now 7 points back from a UCL spot. It was a big game for Gattuso's men as Patrick Cutrone scored the game winner. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to "Serie A Live" after yesterday's game:



"I am so happy, it is a huge win for us and a very important one indeed. Goal? I am happy that we got the three points, that's all that counts for me. Gattuso's hug? Rino is really attached to this group of players and we are now a very united group. We are now showing everyone that we are a good squad. Derby? First we will think about our big Coppa Italia game on Wednesday against Lazio and after that, we will focus on the derby game against Inter Milan. We want to reach the final of the Coppa Italia, that would be a nice achievement...".



Cutrone has been on fire of late as he scored 14 goals so far on the season for AC Milan.