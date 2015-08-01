Milan, De Sciglio is still on Juve's radar. The latest on the rossoneri's upcoming moves
08 April at 20:30Mattia De Sciglio is pretty high on Juve's summer wish-list as they look to improve their wing-back situation. We have already reported in the past that Juve wanted to make another attempt soon for De Sciglio but the main problem is the value of the player. Allegri's team value him at a certain price which is way lower than what Milan want for him. As his contract is set to expire in 2018, it is a real possibility that De Sciglio leaves Milan this coming summer if he does not renew his deal with the club before then. As we reported earlier today (via the Sun), Milan have interest in Manchester United's Daily Blind and if De Sciglio is to leave the club, a move would then become possible for the involved parties.
RODRIGUEZ MIGHT NOT BE ON MILAN'S RADAR ANYMORE - Milan have always liked Fiorentina's Gonzalo Rodriguez as his contract is set to expire this summer but he might not be on Milan's radar. The rossoneri's first objective is Mateo Musacchio and they have already had talks with the Argentine defender as he inches closer to Milan.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
