Milan, De Sciglio's future with the club is in doubt

Milan wing-back Mattia De Sciglio's future is in doubt as his contract is set to expire soon. As his contract will be expiring in 2018, many clubs have shown some interest in him over the past few months. Now that Milan's ownership change has been complete, De Sciglio will be hoping to get answers from Milan.



JUVENTUS HAVE ALWAYS LIKED HIM A LOT - Juventus have been the team who have shown the most interest in De Sciglio over the past year as Allegri likes him a lot. The Italian coach would like to add him to his roster as an alternative to Lichtsteiner. De Sciglio is thinking about it as he would only leave Milan if both parties can't reach an agreement on a contract renewal. If he does eventually join Juventus, he likely won't get as much playing time like at Milan so this is another factor to take into consideration.



De Sciglio has appeared in 24 games for Milan this season as he picked up 2 assists. With Montolivo and Abate injured, he has been wearing the Milan captain's arm-band.