Exclusive: Milan want to make a big offensive signing, from Aubameyang to Morata: the latest

Milan's new era has now begun and Fassone and Mirabelli are working hard on the transfer window as they want to improve Montella's roster. At the back, Musacchio is close (De Vrij is his alternative) and Ghoulam is more than just an idea especially considering De Sciglio's position (and Juve's interest for him). In the midfield, Milan have now found a verbal agreement with Kessié as he inches closer to Montella's team. Pellegrini and Fabregas are two other options for Milan as well. Up front, Milan want to make a big signing as they want to add an international striker but first, they will have to decide what to do with so of their current players. Mbaye Niang (who is currently playing for Watford) has adapted well to the EPL and Mazzari's team seem ready to dish out the necessary 18 million euros to make his move official. What about Bacca? His future is also uncertain as he has interest from Spain and China. Marseille are also a club who have strong interest in the Colombian international as Milan would like to get 20 million euros from his sale (close to 40 million total with Niang's potential sale).



MORATA AND AUBAMEYANG - Fassone and Mirabelli are scouting many players and one player who is very high on their list is Alvaro Morata. The Spanish international has not seen much starting minutes with Real as a summer departure is on the cards. Milan have already had talks with his entourage as he wants to get 7 million euros per season. The problem? Real Madrid want to get a high number from his sale (close to 80 million euros). Milan are confident but if they can't get him, then there are a few other players who they like a lot as well. Mirabelli and Montella love Aubameyang a lot as he is set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. He loved it in Milan as a youth player but yet again, the problem might be his price-tag: the German club would like to get 70 million euros for him. Clubs like Real Madrid and PSG are also interested in him as this summer will be a heated one for him. Morata and Aubameyang are real targets for Milan but because of their high price-tags, Milan have other alternatives ready.



DZEKO HAS IMPRESSED THE CLUB - Another striker that Mirabelli likes a lot is Edin Dzeko. He has scored many goals this season for Roma as he costs between 25 million and 30 million euros. And what about Keita? Mirabelli has also been working and scouting other types of forwards as he loves Lazio's Keita Baldé. Both parties haven't been able to find an agreement on a contract renewal as the player might leave this coming off-season (Lotito wants 30 million euros).



Other than Kessié and Musacchio (who are inching closer), Milan also have big plans upfront as they are scouting many big names...



By Federico Albrizio, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)