Milan: De Sciglio seemingly wants to leave the club

There was a meeting today at Casa Milan between the new ownership and Mattia De Sciglio's agents as his future has been in doubt for quite some time now. Fassone, Mirabelli met with Branchini, Orgnoni (the player's agents) and De Sciglio as his contract is set to expire in 2018. He is currently making 1.5 million euros net per season. According to the latest reports in Italy, it would seem like De Sciglio asked Milan to be sold. The rossoneri club value him at around 10 million euros as Juventus have been interested in him for some time now.



Milannews.it recently reported that his future is still in the balance but it is not looking good as De Sciglio will likely want to leave the club. The parties will surely meet again soon as his future remains in doubt....



Milan beat Bologna this past week-end as they obtained the last Europa league qualification spot.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)