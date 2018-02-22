There could be some positive news off the field for AC Milan fans as they prepare for tonight’s big Serie A showdown against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.



According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the Rossoneri will record a positive half-yearly statement of their accounts despite the recent claims that club owner; Yonghong Li has actually been declared bankrupt.



According to La Repubblica today, CEO Marco Fassone is about to undertake a refinance package that will cover not only the 120 million that the club owes to hedge fund, The Elliot Group, but also part of the debt already collected by Li. In short, Fassone will try to reach a deal on a 300 million bailout.



The reason for this, the journal states, is that Fassone is talking to an Arab real estate company called the Alohakair Group. The company is involved in property development in the Sesto area and is understood to be in collaboration with Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov , believed to be the fifth richest Russian in the world.