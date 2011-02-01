Milan, Dembélé is an idea: here is the strategy

AC Milan have struggled a lot this season as Vincenzo Montella was let go and Rino Gattuso is the current rossoneri head coach. As the winter transfer window approaches, a midfielder might very well be targeted by Fassone and Tottenham's Moussa Dembélé might fit the bill. According to Calciomercato.com sources, it seems that AC Milan's management are interested in Dembelé, the 30 year old Belgian midfielder who currently plays for Tottenham. He has a ton of international experience as he might be a strong option for them. What makes the 30 year old midfielder even more attractive to Milan is the fact that his current contract is expiring in 2019 and contract renewal talks haven't led to anything conclusive to date.



It will be hard for AC Milan to sign Dembélé in January because Tottemham doesn’t seem to want to part ways with him but a summer move could potentially be on the cards. He would certainly come at a reduced price considering his age and contract situation so Milan might try and take advantage of this opportunity. Time will tell...