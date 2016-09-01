Milan derby: Montella hails ‘perfect’ referee

AC Milan have managed to score a late equalizer during today’s Milan derby. Christian Zapata scored through a header amid controversies given that the rossoneri scored the 2-2 in the 97th minute despite referee Daniele Orsato had only given five minutes of adding time.



“Inter kept losing time in the last minutes and I think the referee took the right decision. He told us he would have added more minutes to the adding time, he was perfect”, Montella said during an interview with Premium Sport.



“We did well in the first half but we should have been quicker and more clinical. Their first goal had a bad impact on us. It would have been crazy to lose this game. Recovering from two goals down is an incredible achievement, now I can understand the celebration of our opponents in the reverse fixture. I’m happy for our performance and for our reaction.”

