A New Year and a potentially exciting one for fans of AC Milan; with the takeover of the club set for March, the rossoneri are already making plans and January looks to have already seen their first new arrival.



Negotiations are continuing with Everton to bring in Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu to the San Siro. New owners elect, Sino-Sports Europe have reportedly given the green-light for the 22-year-old to join the club on an initial loan-deal and the player’s omission from Friday’s 2-2 draw against Hull City is the clearest indication yet that he will not figure in the plans of Dutch coach Ronald Koeman.

