Reports have emerged from England stating that Milan are ready to bring in 22-year-old Everton striker Gerard Deulofeu on-loan in January. The Spaniard has started just four league games this season since the arrival of new coach Ronald Koeman and was left out of the squad for the recent Merseyside derby with Liverpool.





Dutchman Koeman has told The Liverpool Echo that the Toffees have received no bids so far for their player but reiterated that the club would not stand in the way of any player that wished to leave. He explained that; “There is no offer and we like to keep everybody in but if there is a player who is not happy about his situation then we will talk to them and we will find a solution.”

Milan would initially be looking for a loan-deal for the rest of the season with a view to making the move permanent next summer. The club’s incoming Chinese owners, Sino-Sports Europe, are expected to complete a full takeover in March.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler