Milan, Deulofeu's agents will meet with Barcelona after the clasico: the latest

It is now pretty much certain: Barcelona have decided to bring back Gerard Deulofeu to the Camp Nou. They will have to dish out 12 million euros to buy him back from Everton as he is currently on loan at Milan.



RETURN TO BARCELONA - Let's not forget that in the end, it will be Deulofeu that will decide his future. He seems to be happy to return with Barcelona but at certain conditions. First off he wants to be an integral part of the new Barcelona project. He doesn't want to arrive and then get sold right away and he also wants to get playing time. It's clear that he would get much more playing time with Milan since Barcelona are jam packed with stars but he still wants to be important to the team. Milan would love to keep him but in the end it will be up to Deulofeu since Barcelona's intentions are well known. Both parties will soon meet as his agents are scheduled to have discussions with the management concerning Deulofeu's arrival with Barcelona after their game against Real Madrid next Sunday. As Barcelona program their future, it might be an old name that returns home to become an integral part of the squad.



By Alessandro Di Gioia, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)