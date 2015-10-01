Milan, Diego Costa opens up to the rossoneri as a deal inches closer : the latest
01 August at 22:50Milan have had a very impressive transfer market so far as they acquired 10 new players (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini and André Silva) and they aren't done yet. Fassone and Mirabelli stated that the rossoneri club are still looking for a few more pieces as their hunt for a striker continues.
According to Sky Sport Italia (Via FootballItalia), it seems like if Milan have made a lot of progress on the Diego Costa front (who is a client of super agent Jorge Mendes). It would seem like if the Spanish international has now opened up to the rossoneri club as a deal inches closer. Jorge Mendes has been working hard with both clubs in an attempt to find an agreement. There should be more news on the matter soon (coming days)...
Diego Costa appeared in 46 games for Chelsea as he scored 27 goals and added 7 assists on the season. Antonio Conte had stated on numerous occasions that the striker isn't in the clubs plans anymore....
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
