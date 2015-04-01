Milan's sports director, Massimiliano Mirabelli, is in the stands at Marassi to attend the challenge between Juventus and Genoa.

MEETING FOR PELLEGRI AND SALCEDO - At the Marassi also present is Giuseppe Riso, agent of Pellegri and Salcedo, the two young jewels of Genoa. At the end of the match, according to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, there could be a meeting with Juventus, in the company of Giuseppe Marotta. But perhaps also one with Milan, given the Rossoneri director of sport’s presence at the match. Despite his commitment, he may not get the opportunity to see the players live on the field. On Pellegri and Salcedo there is also Inter, who had reached an agreement with Genoa but never closed the negotiations.

The two young players are Serie A starlets with a load of potential to be extraordinary. The early stages of their careers need to be managed correctly to maximize their prospective capabilities, and moving to a big club could be the motivation they need to accel more quickly.